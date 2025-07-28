'Why is Akhilesh silent on cleric's remarks on Dimple?'

12:34

SP MP and Akhilesh's wife, Dimple Yadav





The cleric, Maulana Sajid Rashid, reportedly made a misogynistic comment about Yadav who was wearing a sari at a meeting in a mosque and compared her to another woman SP MP, Iqra Hasan, who had covered her head.





"It is deeply shameful that such an offensive and inappropriate comment has been made against a sitting MP, Dimple Yadav ji, and yet her husband Akhilesh Yadav and his entire party, as well as the entire Opposition, remain silent," Swaraj told PTI Videos in Parliament complex.





She asked if "appeasement politics" had become more important than standing up for a woman's dignity. "Does the entire opposition agree with this indecent remark? The NDA will continue to raise its voice for every woman, even if she is MP Dimple Yadav," she said.





Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury also lashed out at the cleric's comments, saying, "This reflects their mindset and sanskar. How dare he speak like this.... Whether it's Dimple Yadav or any other woman how can such things be said? Who are these people and where do they come from?" PTI

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj and Congress' Renuka Chowdhury on Monday strongly condemned a cleric's reported remarks against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, calling them shameful, unacceptable and offensive.