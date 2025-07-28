HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

When Pak was on its knees why did India stop: Gogoi

Mon, 28 July 2025
Share:
15:41
image
Speaking in debate on Operation Sindoor, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "The entire country, and the Opposition, were supporting PM Modi. Suddenly, on 10th May, we got to know that there had been a ceasefire. Why? We wanted to know from PM Modi that if Pakistan was ready to kneel down, then why did you stop, and to whom did you surrender? 

"The US President has said this 26 times that he forced India and Pakistan to announce a ceasefire.

"We want to know from Rajnath Singh ji today how many of our fighter jets were downed. We have to tell this not just to the public but also to our jawans, as they are being lied to as well.


TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rajnath did not say how terrorists reached Pahalgam: Gogoi
LIVE! Rajnath did not say how terrorists reached Pahalgam: Gogoi

Op Sindoor was 'paused' because...: Rajnath in Parl
Op Sindoor was 'paused' because...: Rajnath in Parl

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the armed forces are ever vigilant to defend India's borders and Operation Sindoor was an effective and well-coordinated strike against nine terror sites.

Op Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K
Op Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

Security forces killed three unidentified terrorists in a gun battle in the Harwan forests near Dachigam. The operation followed intelligence inputs suggesting terrorist movement in the area after the Pahalgam attack.

Cong asked Tharoor if he'll speak on Op Sindoor. His reply
Cong asked Tharoor if he'll speak on Op Sindoor. His reply

There has been intense speculation on whether Tharoor, who led the delegation to the United States among other countries, will be picked as a speaker by the Congress given that his enthusiastic endorsement of the government's action...

'Dog Babu', Kutta Babu's son, gets Patna residence certificate
'Dog Babu', Kutta Babu's son, gets Patna residence certificate

The certificate of residence was issued last week in Masaurhi circle, falling under the eponymous sub-division, apparently as part of a scramble for such documents during the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD