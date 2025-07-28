VinFast Makes 1st India Stop With Surat Showroom

10:40





The move comes ahead of the company's inauguration of a $2 billion Thoothukudi manufacturing unit on August 4.





The outlet serves as the brand's physical touchpoint in India, underscoring VinFast's long-term commitment to establishing a strong, customer-centric electric mobility ecosystem, the company said.





The Showroom will showcase VinFast's upcoming range of premium electric SUVs '" VF 6 and VF 7.





As part of its road map, the company aims to launch 35 dealerships by the year-end, across over 27 cities.





The dealership 'VinFast Surat' is promoted by Chandan Car, a leading name in India's automotive retail sector. Strategically located in Surat's Piplod, the dealership will serve as a one-stop destination for VinFast's prospective buyers.





Spanning across 3,000 share feet, the facility will offer immersive product experiences, seamless vehicle purchase journeys, and world-class after-sales support.





VinFast opened pre-bookings for the VF 6 and VF 7 models on July 15, backed by a rapidly expanding dealer network and EV ecosystem initiatives.





The models are open to booking at the firm's showrooms and website with a booking amount of Rs 21,000.





The vehicles will be locally assembled at VinFast's upcoming factory in Thoothukudi.





As part of its India market entry, VinFast has formed strategic partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to establish a nationwide network for charging and after-sales services. Further reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, VinFast has also partnered with BatX Energies, a leading Indian clean-tech company, to promote battery recycling and develop a circular battery value chain. These collaborations highlight VinFast's mission to drive a greener future through responsible innovation.





VinFast is a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, and is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.





VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia, the company said.





-- Shine Jacob, Business Standard

VinFast Auto India, the Indian subsidiary of global electric vehicle major VinFast, inaugurated its first Indian showroom in Surat, Gujarat on Sunday -- kicking off its retail journey in the country.