Teacher suffering from rare disease seeks Prez nod for euthanasia

Mon, 28 July 2025
16:29
Representational image
A 52-year-old government school teacher from Indore, who is suffering from an excruciating bone disorder that has confined her to a wheelchair, has sought President Droupadi Murmu's permission to undergo euthanasia.

The administration, however, is trying to dissuade her, although she remains steadfast in her demand. Talking to PTI on Monday, Chandrakanta Jethwani, posted at the government primary school in Jabran Colony's community building, said she suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta, a rare genetic disorder that affects bone formation and makes bones extremely fragile. 

"I have made an appeal for euthanasia to the President through the media. I have already pledged my eyes and body. I want medical students to study my disease after my death," she said. 

Jethwani said she initially used a walker to move around and managed to ride a scooter, but after being allegedly prescribed the wrong medication by a doctor in 2020, her condition deteriorated severely, and she has since been wheelchair-bound. She still attends school using a wheelchair. "My parents and siblings have passed away. I am completely broken, physically and financially," the unmarried teacher said.

