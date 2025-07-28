SIR row: SC says no interim stay on draft electoral roll

17:31





A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said it would on July 29 fix the time schedule to conduct the final hearing of the matter. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, said the electoral rolls should not be finalised in the interim, pressing for an interim stay on the publication of the draft rolls on August 1.





The bench observed the last order of the top court noted the petitioners not pressing for an interim relief and, therefore, it couldn't be done now and matter would be interpreted once and for all. Sankaranarayanan said the interim relief of stay on the publication was not pressed as the top court had assured that the matter would be listed for hearing before August 1.





The bench noted election commission's statement that the enumeration forms for the SIR could be submitted even after the publication of draft rolls.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the publication of draft electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar saying it would once and for all decide the pleas against the Election Commission of India's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.