HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sindoor debate: Rajnath, Jaishankar, Panda vs Gogoi and...

Mon, 28 July 2025
Share:
14:15
image
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to open the discussion on Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Defence Minister will be backed by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, BJP Vice-President Baijayant Panda, and party MPs Tejaswi Surya, Sanjay Jaiswal, Anurag Thakur, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat Oppositon, which had been demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor, will raise questions over the government's action. 

Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, will lead the opposition's discussion. He will be aided by other Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Praneet Shinde, Saptagiri Ulaka, and Bijendra Ola. MPs from other parties will contribute to the discussions with their valuable views on Operation Sindoor. TDP leaders Lavu Srikrishna and Harish Balyogi, who are part of the NDA alliance, are on the speakers' list. 

Samajwadi Party MPs Ramashankar Rajbhar, Chhotelal Kharwar; Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan, Sayoni Ghosh Banerjee, Kerala Congress MP K Francis George; DMK MPs A Raja, K Kanimozhi and NCPSP MP Amar Kale are also on the speakers list. However, the discussion on Operation Sindoor, which was set to begin at 12 pm in Lok Sabha, is yet to initiate discussion as both houses of Parliament were adjourned repeatedly amid sloganeering from the Oppositon.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the third time today till 2 pm. "The Opposition asked that discussion on Operation Sindoor should happen, and I gave assurance, and the government too. I request again that you let the discussion on Operation Sindoor happen," Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla said before adjourning the house. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rajnath: I don't lie, India paused Op Sindoor because...
LIVE! Rajnath: I don't lie, India paused Op Sindoor because...

Op Sindoor was over in just 22 minutes: Rajnath
Op Sindoor was over in just 22 minutes: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the armed forces are ever vigilant to defend India's borders and Operation Sindoor was an effective and well-coordinated strike against nine terror sites.

Op Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K
Op Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

Security forces killed three unidentified terrorists in a gun battle in the Harwan forests near Dachigam. The operation followed intelligence inputs suggesting terrorist movement in the area after the Pahalgam attack.

'Maunvrat, maunvrat': Tharoor deflects question on Op Sindoor
'Maunvrat, maunvrat': Tharoor deflects question on Op Sindoor

Tharoor led a multi-party delegation, visiting various countries, to apprise the world about India's stand against cross-border terrorism following Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation against the ghastly Pahalgam terror...

No SC stay on publication of Bihar draft electoral rolls
No SC stay on publication of Bihar draft electoral rolls

The Supreme Court declined to halt the publication of draft electoral rolls in Bihar, opting to address petitions against the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls definitively.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD