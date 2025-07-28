Sindoor debate: Rajnath, Jaishankar, Panda vs Gogoi and...

14:15





The Defence Minister will be backed by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, BJP Vice-President Baijayant Panda, and party MPs Tejaswi Surya, Sanjay Jaiswal, Anurag Thakur, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat Oppositon, which had been demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor, will raise questions over the government's action.





Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, will lead the opposition's discussion. He will be aided by other Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Praneet Shinde, Saptagiri Ulaka, and Bijendra Ola. MPs from other parties will contribute to the discussions with their valuable views on Operation Sindoor. TDP leaders Lavu Srikrishna and Harish Balyogi, who are part of the NDA alliance, are on the speakers' list.





Samajwadi Party MPs Ramashankar Rajbhar, Chhotelal Kharwar; Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan, Sayoni Ghosh Banerjee, Kerala Congress MP K Francis George; DMK MPs A Raja, K Kanimozhi and NCPSP MP Amar Kale are also on the speakers list. However, the discussion on Operation Sindoor, which was set to begin at 12 pm in Lok Sabha, is yet to initiate discussion as both houses of Parliament were adjourned repeatedly amid sloganeering from the Oppositon.





The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the third time today till 2 pm. "The Opposition asked that discussion on Operation Sindoor should happen, and I gave assurance, and the government too. I request again that you let the discussion on Operation Sindoor happen," Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla said before adjourning the house. -- ANI

