Renovation work begins at Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's houses in Pakistan

Mon, 28 July 2025
The reconstruction and renovation work on the ancestral homes of legendary Indian actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor officially began in Pakistan's Peshawar city on Monday, according to officials. 

The project is set to be completed in two years at an estimated cost of Rs 70 million, said Director of Archaeology Dr Abdus Samad. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government released the funds for the project, which includes structural and aesthetic restoration of the historical residences. 

The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums has been tasked with overseeing the work, which aims to restore the buildings to their original condition. The provincial Archaeology Department has planned to convert both structures into museums dedicated to the lives and careers of the legendary actors.

The then-Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif declared these houses a national heritage site on July 13, 2014. According to Dr Samad, the primary goal of the project is to safeguard the province's historical and cultural heritage while promoting heritage tourism.

This initiative will not only boost local tourism but also create new employment opportunities, he said. "With the support of the World Bank, these projects will revolutionise the tourism sector in the province. Our aim is to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's beautiful cultural landmarks a focal point for tourists worldwide," said the provincial government's Advisor for Tourism Zahid Khan Shinwari. PTI

