Remark against Col Sofiya: SC slams MP minister for no apology

Mon, 28 July 2025
16:42
The Supreme Court on Monday irked with MP minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for failing to tender a proper apology for his remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. 

When a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the minister's advocate if he had issued a proper public apology as directed earlier or not. Shah's counsel told the top court that he has tendered an online apology. 

Irked with the Shah for not tendering a proper apology, Justice Kant said, "What do you mean by an apology like this? This man has been testing our patience... This was the statement he made on the first date... Where is it on record? That (online apology) shows his intentions, which makes us more suspicious of his bona fides..."

The bench asked the SIT member about the time period required to complete the investigation. The SIT member present in court said that the investigation would be completed within the statutory limit of 90 days, which is set to expire on August 13. He also apprised the bench that SIT has recorded statements of 27 persons and examined certain video clips. -- ANI

