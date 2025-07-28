Rajnath to Oppn: Ask me if our soldiers were hurt in Sindoor

15:10





"The stand of the Narendra Modi government is clear - talks and terror cannot go together.





"Few members of the Opposition have been asking how many of our aircraft were shot down? I feel their question does not adequately represent our national sentiments. They have not asked us how many enemy aircraft our Armed Forces shot down. If they must ask a question, it should be whether India destroyed terrorist bases, and the answer to that is, yes.





"If you have a question to ask, it should be whether the Operation Sindoor was a success. The answer is yes. Were terror heads destroyed? Yes. If you have a question to ask, ask this: Were any of our brave soldiers harmed in this operation? The answer is, no, none of our soldiers were harmed. In any exam, results matter, not whether pencil was broken during exam or pen lost; ultimately, results matter.





"If we know how to make efforts for peace, we also know how to speak and explain in the language that the vicious understand. We once spoke language of 'Lahore bus journey', but Pakistan did not understand that; we now respond with 'Balakot strike'"





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ends his debate with a Sanskrit quote that translates to 'deal with a knave in his own way'. "We have learnt from Lord Krishna that in the end, one needs to pick the Sudarshan Chakra to protect 'dharma'. We saw the 2006 Parliament attack, 2008 Mumbai attacks- and now we have said enough is enough, and picked the Sudarshan Chakra."





On Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh says, "Our government has also made numerous efforts to establish peace with Pakistan. But later, through the 2016 surgical strike, the 2019 Balakot air strike, and the 2025 Operation Sindoor, we have adopted a different path to establish peace.