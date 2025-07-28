Rajnath: Have never lied, India paused Sindoor because...

14:37





"I am proud to say that our Air Defence system, Counter-Drone system, and electronic equipment completely foiled this attack by Pakistan. Pakistan could not hit any of our targets, and none of our important assets were damaged. Our security arrangements were impregnable, and every attack was thwarted.





"India paused its action because the pre-decided political and military objectives were achieved. Saying that this operation was paused under any pressure is baseless and absolutely wrong. In my political life, I have always tried not to speak lies ever."

On Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says," On 10th May, when the Indian Air Force struck hard at multiple airfields in Pakistan, Pakistan admitted defeat and offered to cease hostilities. This offer was accepted with the caveat that this Operation has only been paused. If any misadventure occurs from Pakistan's side in the future, this Operation will be resumed.