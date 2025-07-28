HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rajnath: Have never lied, India paused Sindoor because...

Mon, 28 July 2025
On Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says," On 10th May, when the Indian Air Force struck hard at multiple airfields in Pakistan, Pakistan admitted defeat and offered to cease hostilities. This offer was accepted with the caveat that this Operation has only been paused. If any misadventure occurs from Pakistan's side in the future, this Operation will be resumed.

"I am proud to say that our Air Defence system, Counter-Drone system, and electronic equipment completely foiled this attack by Pakistan. Pakistan could not hit any of our targets, and none of our important assets were damaged. Our security arrangements were impregnable, and every attack was thwarted.

"India paused its action because the pre-decided political and military objectives were achieved. Saying that this operation was paused under any pressure is baseless and absolutely wrong. In my political life, I have always tried not to speak lies ever."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the armed forces are ever vigilant to defend India's borders and Operation Sindoor was an effective and well-coordinated strike against nine terror sites.

Security forces killed three unidentified terrorists in a gun battle in the Harwan forests near Dachigam. The operation followed intelligence inputs suggesting terrorist movement in the area after the Pahalgam attack.

Tharoor led a multi-party delegation, visiting various countries, to apprise the world about India's stand against cross-border terrorism following Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation against the ghastly Pahalgam terror...

The Supreme Court declined to halt the publication of draft electoral rolls in Bihar, opting to address petitions against the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls definitively.

