PM visited Saudi but yet to visit Pahalgam: Gogoi

Mon, 28 July 2025
16:19
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "It has been 100 days since the Pahalgam attack took place, but this Govt has not been able to catch those 5 terrorists. Today, you have drones, Pegasus, satellites, CRPF, BSF, CISF and the Defence Minister went there a few days ago, but still you are not able to catch them. It took almost 1 hour for an Ambulance to reach Baisaran, where the attack took place. The army came on foot. I cannot forget those visuals when a mother and her daughter saw an Indian soldier; they started crying. They thought the terrorist wearing the uniform of a soldier who killed people in Baisaran was waiting for them. That soldier had to say that he was an Indian, and you were safe. This is the kind of terror the people had there. Rajnath Ji, you should have spoken one word on this terror...

"In the end, who takes the responsibility of the Pahalgam attack? The LG of Jammu and Kashmir. If someone needs to take the responsibility, it is the Union Home Minister. Union HM and the Central Govt cannot hide behind the LG. The government is so weak and cowardly that it said that the Tour Operators are responsible for taking people to Baisaran without their permission or license. PM Modi came back from Saudi Arabia, but he did not visit Pahalgam. He attended a govt program and addressed a political rally in Bihar. If someone went to Pahalgam, it was our leader Rahul Gandhi."

Op Sindoor was 'paused' because...: Rajnath in Parl
Op Sindoor was 'paused' because...: Rajnath in Parl

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the armed forces are ever vigilant to defend India's borders and Operation Sindoor was an effective and well-coordinated strike against nine terror sites.

Op Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K
Op Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

Security forces killed three unidentified terrorists in a gun battle in the Harwan forests near Dachigam. The operation followed intelligence inputs suggesting terrorist movement in the area after the Pahalgam attack.

Cong asked Tharoor if he'll speak on Op Sindoor. His reply
Cong asked Tharoor if he'll speak on Op Sindoor. His reply

There has been intense speculation on whether Tharoor, who led the delegation to the United States among other countries, will be picked as a speaker by the Congress given that his enthusiastic endorsement of the government's action...

'Dog Babu', Kutta Babu's son, gets Patna residence certificate
'Dog Babu', Kutta Babu's son, gets Patna residence certificate

The certificate of residence was issued last week in Masaurhi circle, falling under the eponymous sub-division, apparently as part of a scramble for such documents during the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

