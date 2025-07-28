HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pahalgam terrorists not caught 100 days later: Gogoi

Mon, 28 July 2025
16:33
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi hit out at the BJP-led government on Monday over the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and said it has been over 100 days since the horrendous April 22 incident but the government "has not been able to catch those five terrorists" who carried out the terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Participating in the debate on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam' in Lok Sabha, Gogoi slammed the government for stopping Operation Sindoor after Pakistan capitulated and asked why did it not go further and reclaim the territory illegally occupied by the neighbouring country. Gogoi spoke immediately after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who initiated the debate. 

"It has been 100 days since the Pahalgam attack took place, but this Govt has not been able to catch those five terrorists... Today, you have drones, Pegasus, satellites, CRPF, BSF, CISF and the Defence Minister went there a few days ago, but still you are not able to catch them... It took almost one hour for an Ambulance to reach Baisaran, where the attack took place. The army came on foot. I cannot forget those visuals when a mother and her daughter saw an Indian soldier; they started crying. They thought the terrorist wearing the uniform of a soldier who killed people in Baisaran was waiting for them. That soldier had to say that he was an Indian, and you were safe... This is the kind of terror the people had there," Gogoi said. The Congress leader also spoke of the repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that he brokered the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. -- ANI

