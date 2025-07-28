HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Op Sindoor non-escalatory: Rajnath in Lok SAbha

Mon, 28 July 2025
14:32
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that the armed force are ever vigilant to defend India's borders and Operation Sindoor was an effective and well-coordinated strike against nine terror sites. 

Opening the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, he said seven terror camps were fully destroyed. He said India has proof of the damage incurred inside PoK and Pakistan. The entire operation was over in 22 minutes and the Pahalgam killings were avenged. The attacks, he asserted, were non-escalatory in nature. 

"Before executing Operation Sindoor, our forces studied every aspect and chose option that would cause maximum damage to terrorists, while ensuring no harm to innocent civilians," Singh said. -- PTI 

