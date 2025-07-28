HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Op Sindoor debate: Tharoor, Tewari missing from Cong list

Mon, 28 July 2025
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor/File image
Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, who were part of the delegations India sent to partner countries to highlight its stand against cross-border terrorism, would not be among Congress speakers during debate on after Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, sources said.

The sources said while Manish Tewari had sent a request to the party to speak during the debate, Tharoor apparently conveyed unwillingness as his stance during the visit abroad of the delegation would be at variance with the party's strong stance against the government on aspects related to the military operation to hit target infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. 

Tharoor led one of the all-party delegations.Sources said the party has picked up some other leaders who will represent it during the 16-hour debate. 

They said Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition on Lok Sabha, is likely to speak tomorrow.Earlier in the day, Tharoor gave a cryptic reply when asked if he would take part in the debate.

"Maunvrat, maunvrat," Tharoor told reporters.

In his remarks during the debate, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Operation Sindoor marks a new face and a new normal in India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

He rejected claims of any third-party mediation in cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan and also said that at no stage, in any conversation with the United States, was there "any linkage with trade and what was going on".

Op Sindoor debate: Tharoor, Tewari missing from Cong list
