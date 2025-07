13:54

Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces at Lidwas near Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, the Army said.





The official X account of the Indian Army's Chinar Corps earlier posted that the security forces have launched Operation Mahadev in Lidwas.





"Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues," the Army said in an update, adding that the operation is not over yet.