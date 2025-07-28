HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No names will be deleted from Bihar draft roll without due procedure: EC

Mon, 28 July 2025
Share:
09:43
image
Amid opposition claims that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's voters' list will deprive crores of eligible citizens from their right to vote, the Election Commission on Sunday asserted that no names will be deleted from draft rolls without following due process.

In a statement, the poll authority also listed 10 aims of the SIR exercise to underline that it is all inclusive and not aimed at depriving any eligible citizen from their right to vote.

It said the first aim of SIR is participation of all electors and all political parties.

The second aim, it said, is that no eligible elector in Bihar should be left behind.

The poll authority said the third aim of SIR is that no temporary migrant from Bihar should be left behind.

It also noted that no urban elector in Bihar is left behind. Also that no young elector is left behind from the state.

Regular involvement of all electors and all political parties is also a key aim of the exercise, the poll panel said.

Assistance by the entire election staff, including volunteers, is also part of the aims of the SIR.

The massive exercise also seeks to redress any issue raised during the enumeration phase, which ended Friday. The scrutiny of draft roll will begin from August 1 and end on September 1.

The EC also made it clear that the draft electoral roll to be published in Bihar is not the final voters' list, saying a month's time will be available to include eligible electors and exclude those ineligible.

The draft roll is scheduled to be published on August 1 and the final roll on September 30.

The poll panel said at the end of the month-long first phase of the SIR that enumeration forms from 7.24 crore or 91.69 per cent voters of the state have been received.

It added that 36 lakh people were found to have either permanently shifted from their previous addresses or were not found. The EC also pointed out that 7 lakh Bihar voters were found to have enrolled themselves at multiple places.

The EC said booth-level officers did not find these electors or get back their enumeration forms because they have either become voters in other states or Union territories, or were not found in existence, or did not submit the forms till July 25. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No names will be deleted from Bihar roll without...: EC
LIVE! No names will be deleted from Bihar roll without...: EC

'Every Citizen Will Become A Doubtful Voter'
'Every Citizen Will Become A Doubtful Voter'

'Today, the State looks at everyone with suspicion.'

2 dead in stampede after panic over wire at UP temple
2 dead in stampede after panic over wire at UP temple

The incident occurred at the Avsaaneshwar temple in the Haidergarh area during the holy month of Shravan on Monday when devotees had gathered at the temple for 'jalabhishek' (offering water as a ritual). The electric current spread...

Parl set for govt-Oppn faceoff on Pahalgam, Op Sindoor
Parl set for govt-Oppn faceoff on Pahalgam, Op Sindoor

A big question mark is on whether Shashi Tharoor, who had led the delegation to the US among other countries, will be picked as speaker by the Congress, as the seasoned Lok Sabha member's enthusiastic endorsement of the government's...

'A Pilot's Job Requires Tremendous Capabilities'
'A Pilot's Job Requires Tremendous Capabilities'

'The overall well-being of the pilots should be at the top of any airline's agenda in such situations.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD