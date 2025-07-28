HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

National Highways construction slows to 29 km/day

Mon, 28 July 2025
Share:
17:54
image
The pace of National Highways construction in India slowed to 29 km/day in the last fiscal, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said the pace of National Highways construction during 2023-24 stood at 34 km/day. 

The highest-ever pace was recorded in 2020-21, when it reached 37 km per day.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is primarily responsible for development and maintenance of National Highways (NHs), including National Expressways.

The ministry had constructed 10,660 km length of national highways in 2024-25, 12,349 km length of national highways in 2023-24 and 10,331 km length of national highways in 2022-23.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India wanted Op Tandoor, not Sindoor: SP MP in LS
LIVE! India wanted Op Tandoor, not Sindoor: SP MP in LS

How many jets were downed during Op Sindoor, asks Cong
How many jets were downed during Op Sindoor, asks Cong

The Congress party launched a scathing attack on the central government regarding the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, demanding accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah and clarification on the number of Indian jets...

Op Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K
Op Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

Security forces killed three unidentified terrorists in a gun battle in the Harwan forests near Dachigam. The operation followed intelligence inputs suggesting terrorist movement in the area after the Pahalgam attack.

Divya First Indian To Win Women's Chess World Cup!
Divya First Indian To Win Women's Chess World Cup!

Divya Deshmukh earned the biggest success of her career by clinching the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup with a tie-break win over compatriot Koneru Humpy.

Who is Divya Deshmukh, the teen who made chess history?
Who is Divya Deshmukh, the teen who made chess history?

Teen prodigy Divya Deshmukh stunned seasoned grandmaster Koneru Humpy in a tense tiebreak to win the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup in Batumi, Georgia, rewriting Indian chess history at just 19.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD