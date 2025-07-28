More rain likely in West Bengal

17:07





It said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in parts of Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum districts till Tuesday morning. Heavy rainfall will occur in parts of Purba Bardhaman, Murshidabad, Nadia, Bankura, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts, it said.





The northern West Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy rainfall till July 31, it said. Rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri is likely to increase from August 2, it added. Darjeeling received the highest rainfall in the state in the 24 hours till 8.30 am at 100 mm, while Malda received 60 mm rainfall during the same period, it said. PTI

Heavy rain is likely in most parts of West Bengal over the next few days owing to strong monsoon flow, the IMD said on Monday. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over all the districts of southern West Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.