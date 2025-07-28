HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

More rain likely in West Bengal

Mon, 28 July 2025
Share:
17:07
image
Heavy rain is likely in most parts of West Bengal over the next few days owing to strong monsoon flow, the IMD said on Monday. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over all the districts of southern West Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 

It said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in parts of Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum districts till Tuesday morning. Heavy rainfall will occur in parts of Purba Bardhaman, Murshidabad, Nadia, Bankura, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts, it said.

The northern West Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy rainfall till July 31, it said. Rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri is likely to increase from August 2, it added. Darjeeling received the highest rainfall in the state in the 24 hours till 8.30 am at 100 mm, while Malda received 60 mm rainfall during the same period, it said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pahalgam terrorists not caught 100 days later: Gogoi
LIVE! Pahalgam terrorists not caught 100 days later: Gogoi

Divya First Indian To Win Women's Chess World Cup!
Divya First Indian To Win Women's Chess World Cup!

Divya Deshmukh earned the biggest success of her career by clinching the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup with a tie-break win over compatriot Koneru Humpy.

Who is Divya Deshmukh, the teen who made chess history?
Who is Divya Deshmukh, the teen who made chess history?

Teen prodigy Divya Deshmukh stunned seasoned grandmaster Koneru Humpy in a tense tiebreak to win the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup in Batumi, Georgia, rewriting Indian chess history at just 19.

Op Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K
Op Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

Security forces killed three unidentified terrorists in a gun battle in the Harwan forests near Dachigam. The operation followed intelligence inputs suggesting terrorist movement in the area after the Pahalgam attack.

Op Sindoor was 'paused' because...: Rajnath in Parl
Op Sindoor was 'paused' because...: Rajnath in Parl

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the armed forces are ever vigilant to defend India's borders and Operation Sindoor was an effective and well-coordinated strike against nine terror sites.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD