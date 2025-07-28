HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maha plans to launch app-based auto, taxi, E-bike services: Minister

Mon, 28 July 2025
File image
In a major initiative to create employment opportunities for youth, the Maharashtra government is planning to launch its own app-based transport service.

The new service, which will include app-based autorickshaws, taxis, and e-bikes, will no longer be confined to private companies. 

The government-run app is likely to be named Jai Maharashtra, Maha-Ride, Maha-Yatri, or Maha-Go, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Monday.

He added that the final launch of the government app will take place after approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.Sarnaik further stated, "To develop the app, discussions are underway with the Maharashtra Institute for Transport Technology and MITRA, along with private firms. The app will include all necessary provisions to maintain transparency and will be developed soon."

Under this initiative, special financial assistance will be provided to youth. -- ANI

