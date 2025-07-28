HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

LIVE! Dy CEO of Shani Shingnapur temple trust kills self

Mon, 28 July 2025
Share:
18:50
The Shani Shingnapur temple
The Shani Shingnapur temple
The deputy chief executive officer of the trust that manages the famous Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district allegedly committed suicide on Monday, the police said, weeks after revelation about corruption in the shrine's functioning. 

Nitin Shete (43), deputy CEO of Shri Shaneshwar Devasthan, was found hanging at his residence at Shete Vasti in Shani Shingnapur village, around 300 km from Mumbai, a police official said. 

The reason behind the alleged suicide by Shete, who was also a former trustee of the temple management body, was not yet known, he said. 

The incident came to light in the morning when Shete's family members did not get any response despite repeated knocks at his room's door. 

Worried family members, with the help of neighbours, then broke open the door and found the deputy CEO hanging from the ceiling with a rope, according to the official. 

On being alerted, a police team reached the spot and rushed Shete to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. 

The exact cause of death would be known only after post-mortem report is received, he informed. 

An accidental death case was registered at the local police station and further probe was on, the official said. 

The issue of collecting donations through fake apps and alleged corruption in day-to-day operations of the temple surfaced in the assembly during the just concluded monsoon session of the state legislature. 

The Maharashtra government had then directed police to register cases against the trust that manages operations of the popular temple dedicated to Lord Shani. 

While investigating the suicide of Shete, police will also probe if he had anything to do with the corruption charges levelled against the temple trust, the official said.

TOP STORIES

Pahalgam attack mastermind killed in encounter
Pahalgam attack mastermind killed in encounter

The Indian Army's para commandos killed the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, along with two associates, in an encounter near Srinagar.

LIVE! Dy CEO of temple trust facing graft charge kills self
LIVE! Dy CEO of temple trust facing graft charge kills self

New India can go to any extent: Rajnath on Op Sindoor
New India can go to any extent: Rajnath on Op Sindoor

Decisive action has replaced dossiers and the new India can go to any extent to uproot terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday while stating that Operation Sindoor was on pause as the armed forces had achieved the...

How many jets were downed during Op Sindoor, asks Cong
How many jets were downed during Op Sindoor, asks Cong

The Congress party launched a scathing attack on the central government regarding the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, demanding accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah and clarification on the number of Indian jets...

Divya First Indian To Win Women's Chess World Cup!
Divya First Indian To Win Women's Chess World Cup!

Divya Deshmukh earned the biggest success of her career by clinching the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup with a tie-break win over compatriot Koneru Humpy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD