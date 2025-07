17:40

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday tumbled 7.50 per cent on disappointing June quarter numbers from the company. The stock dropped 7.50 per cent to settle at Rs 1,965.60 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 7.75 per cent to Rs 1,960.10. At the NSE, it tanked 7.33 per cent to Rs 1,968.70. The company's market valuation eroded by Rs 31,670.19 crore to Rs 3,90,837.93 crore. The stock emerged as the biggest laggard among the Sensex and Nifty firms.