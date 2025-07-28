HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Insecticide spray at UP school: Students hospitalised

Mon, 28 July 2025
18:30
Image only for representation
Around two dozen students of a government intermediate college here were taken ill here on Monday, allegedly due to the effects of an insecticide spray conducted over the weekend, police said.

According to officials, 20-25 students, both boys and girls, from the school in Kanouna village of Khanpur area, complained of vomiting and facial irritation in the morning.

Some of them were also fasting at the time, which may have contributed to their condition.

Police said they received information about the incident and promptly reached the school.

All affected students were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment, and their condition is reported to be stable.

Circle Officer Prakhar Pandey said, "While most students were treated at a private hospital, three to four students who experienced breathing difficulties were shifted to the community health centre in Syana."

"All the children are stable, and no major complications have been reported. The matter is being looked into further," he said.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the school administration had carried out fogging with a mosquito repellent insecticide on Saturday, July 26.

The school remained closed on Sunday, and students returned on Monday, when the symptoms appeared, Pandey said.

Authorities suspect that the residual effect of the chemical, combined with fasting by some students, led to the health issues, the officer said.

Police and administrative officials remain on the scene.

Further investigation is underway.   -- PTI

