India wanted Op Tandoor, not Sindoor: SP MP in LS

Mon, 28 July 2025
17:22
image
Samajwadi Party MP Ramashankar Rajbhar on Monday said in Lok Sabha that the country wanted "Operation Tandoor" after the Pahalgam terror attack to roast the terrorist responsible for it, and not Operation Sindoor.

Speaking during the special debate in the Lower House on the Pahalgam terror strike and Operation Sindoor, he accused the government of failing to act decisively and questioned the "delay" in the operation, saying that a mission that should have been initiated in three days was carried out after 17 days. 

"The country was so angry (over the Pahalgam attack) that by the third day, people wanted not Operation Sindoor, but Operation Tandoor, that is to throw the terrorists into that tandoor. But instead, the operation happened 17 days later. Were those who carried out the Pahalgam attack among the 100 terrorists (killed during the operation)? That's the real question," he said. Rajbhar went on to praise the unity shown by Indians across religious lines, saying, Terrorists wanted to incite riots in India, but Hindus and Muslims together foiled the enemy's plan. 

Referring to statements by US President Donald Trump, Rajbhar said Trump had publicly claimed multiple times that a ceasefire between India and Pakistan was achieved due to US intervention. Trump said at least 26 times that he facilitated an India-Pakistan ceasefire, even crediting arms deals for it. These are serious claims, Rajbhar said, adding, If Trump was telling the truth, then where do we stand? The real Vishwaguru was sitting in the White House, he said. PTI

