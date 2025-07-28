HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India hit 9 targets, eliminated 100 terrorists: Rajnath

Mon, 28 July 2025
In the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opens the debate on Operation Sindoor: 

"I pay my tributes to the brave soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

"Soon after Pahalgam attack, our Armed Forces took action and hit with precision the nine terrorist infra sites in which more than 100 terorists, their trainers and handlers were targeted.

"The well-coordinated strikes carried out by our Armed Forces hit 9 terrorist infrastructure targets with precision. In this military operation, it is estimated that over a hundred terrorists, their trainers, handlers, and associates were killed. Most of these were linked to terrorist organizations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

