India hit 9 targets, eliminated 100 terrorists: Rajnath

"I pay my tributes to the brave soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.





"The well-coordinated strikes carried out by our Armed Forces hit 9 terrorist infrastructure targets with precision. In this military operation, it is estimated that over a hundred terrorists, their trainers, handlers, and associates were killed. Most of these were linked to terrorist organizations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





In the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opens the debate on Operation Sindoor: