INDIA bloc holds meeting ahead of discussion on Operation Sindoor

This meeting comes as the Lok Sabha gears up for a 16-hour-long discussion on Operation Sindoor today. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has appealed to the opposition not to use language reminiscent of Pakistan. He said that there was a need to be mindful and maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces.





"I request the opposition, especially the Congress, not to do anything to harm India's interests and not speak Pakistan's language. We have to be mindful. We have to maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces," Rijiju told ANI.

The floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on Monday held a meeting to discuss the strategy for the second week of the monsoon session and the issues that need to be raised.