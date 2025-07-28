HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
INDIA bloc holds meeting ahead of discussion on Operation Sindoor

Mon, 28 July 2025
11:18
The floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on Monday held a meeting to discuss the strategy for the second week of the monsoon session and the issues that need to be raised.

This meeting comes as the Lok Sabha gears up for a 16-hour-long discussion on Operation Sindoor today. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has appealed to the opposition not to use language reminiscent of Pakistan. He said that there was a need to be mindful and maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces.

"I request the opposition, especially the Congress, not to do anything to harm India's interests and not speak Pakistan's language. We have to be mindful. We have to maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces," Rijiju told ANI.

An aggressive opposition is expected to corner the government over US President Donald Trump's claims that he mediated to avert a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, and got them to agree on a "ceasefire".

'Today, the State looks at everyone with suspicion.'

As India head into a series-deciding fifth Test, questions over Gambhir's tactics and temperament are growing louder.

