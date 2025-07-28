HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Guj resident loses Rs 19 cr in 'digital arrest' fraud; Surat businessman held

Mon, 28 July 2025
Share:
23:16
image
A Gandhinagar-based senior citizen fell prey to machinations of cyber fraudsters who threatened him with "digital arrest" for nearly three months and forced him to pay them Rs 19.24 crore which was deposited in more than 30 bank accounts, police said on Monday. 

The police have arrested a 30-year-old businessman from Surat in whose bank account Rs 1 crore of the duped money was transferred, superintendent of police, (Crime), Gandhinagar, Dharmendra Sharma said. 

According to the police, the ordeal of the victim (age not disclosed) started in March and went on for nearly three months during which he was threatened with "digital arrest", a fraudulent tactic used by cyber thugs to falsely accuse individuals of breaking the law, by implicating him in a money laundering case. 

"A senior citizen became a victim of cyber fraud. Cyber fraudsters gave him a call in March and told him that his mobile number was in their data, and something wrong was being spread through the mobile phone," Sharma said. 

Cyber fraudsters threatened to "arrest" him soon. To avoid action, they forced him to pay up Rs 19.24 crore in instalments for nearly three months during which period he was kept in fear of arrest, the police officer informed. 


The money transferred by the victim was deposited in over 30 bank accounts, and the police were trying to identify their holders. 

Those who called up the victim and threatened him are being identified in ongoing investigation, the SP said. 

The online criminals followed a set modus operandi -- that of threat on false pretext and then kept him in fear of arrest or the arrest of his family members if he failed to pay the money demanded by them, Sharma explained. 

The CID, in a press release, informed that a man identified as Lalji Baldaniya (30), engaged in private business, was arrested from Surat for owning one of the more than 30 bank accounts in which the money was transferred in the case of 'digital arrest". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Op Sindoor debate: Tharoor, Tewari missing from Cong list
LIVE! Op Sindoor debate: Tharoor, Tewari missing from Cong list

Trump didn't call PM during Op Sindoor: Jaishankar in LS
Trump didn't call PM during Op Sindoor: Jaishankar in LS

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses Parliament on Operation Sindoor, denying any US trade linkage and highlighting Pakistan's request for a ceasefire through the DGMO channel.

New India can go to any extent: Rajnath on Op Sindoor
New India can go to any extent: Rajnath on Op Sindoor

Decisive action has replaced dossiers and the new India can go to any extent to uproot terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday while stating that Operation Sindoor was on pause as the armed forces had achieved the...

Pahalgam attack mastermind killed in encounter
Pahalgam attack mastermind killed in encounter

The Indian Army's para commandos killed the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, along with two associates, in an encounter near Srinagar.

4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows

Led by Shubman Gill, a defiant India put on a mentally strong and technically disciplined response to keep the series alive with England 2-1 up. While there were plenty of positives to take forward, a few concerns continue to linger as...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD