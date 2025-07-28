HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Give 'martyr' status to Pahalgam victims, says wife

Mon, 28 July 2025
Share:
17:51
Aishanya Dwivedi
Aishanya Dwivedi
As the Lok Sabha debated 'Operation Sindoor' on Monday, Aishanya Dwivedi, the wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, demanded 'Martyr' status for all 26 victims of the horrific incident. She also accused political leaders of undermining the gravity of the April 22 attack this year and reminded them that "terrorists didn't ask for anyone's caste or political party -- they attacked Indians". 

"It's been three months since the attack (Pahalgam terror attack) and only now the matter is finally being addressed in Parliament," Aishanya told PTI. "I've spent the entire day hoping that something concrete will come out of today's discussions (in parliament) for the 26 martyrs, their families, and the widows left behind," she said. 

The Lok Sabha on Monday took up a special discussion on India's 'strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam". "A tragedy of such magnitude, and it's through 'Operation Sindoor' that it's being acknowledged," she said, adding, "We're still fighting for recognition (martyr status)". She said the country must stand by the grieving families and support them. 

"I'm only 27 or 28 years old; I don't know what people expect to do or how they expect us to move on. But I know one thing: I am a daughter of this nation, and he was a son of this soil. If this country truly stands by its citizens, this is the time to show it," she said. She stressed that at a time like this, "all of us", regardless of background, should speak in one voice, as one nation. This is not a political issue," Aishanya Dwivedi said. 

"Terrorists didn't ask for anyone's caste or political party -- they attacked Indians," she told PTI, reacting sharply to remarks by senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram, who allegedly questioned the government's claim that the attackers were from Pakistan. 

"I fail to understand why some people -- XYZ or anyone -- are making such insensitive statements. Do they forget that they are Indians first? "This terrorist attack wasn't carried out after asking someone's political affiliation... It was an attack on Indians, on our own people, on Hindus living peacefully in this country," she said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India wanted Op Tandoor, not Sindoor: SP MP in LS
LIVE! India wanted Op Tandoor, not Sindoor: SP MP in LS

How many jets were downed during Op Sindoor, asks Cong
How many jets were downed during Op Sindoor, asks Cong

The Congress party launched a scathing attack on the central government regarding the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, demanding accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah and clarification on the number of Indian jets...

Op Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K
Op Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

Security forces killed three unidentified terrorists in a gun battle in the Harwan forests near Dachigam. The operation followed intelligence inputs suggesting terrorist movement in the area after the Pahalgam attack.

Divya First Indian To Win Women's Chess World Cup!
Divya First Indian To Win Women's Chess World Cup!

Divya Deshmukh earned the biggest success of her career by clinching the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup with a tie-break win over compatriot Koneru Humpy.

Who is Divya Deshmukh, the teen who made chess history?
Who is Divya Deshmukh, the teen who made chess history?

Teen prodigy Divya Deshmukh stunned seasoned grandmaster Koneru Humpy in a tense tiebreak to win the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup in Batumi, Georgia, rewriting Indian chess history at just 19.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD