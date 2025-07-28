Give 'martyr' status to Pahalgam victims, says wife

17:51

Aishanya Dwivedi





"It's been three months since the attack (Pahalgam terror attack) and only now the matter is finally being addressed in Parliament," Aishanya told PTI. "I've spent the entire day hoping that something concrete will come out of today's discussions (in parliament) for the 26 martyrs, their families, and the widows left behind," she said.





The Lok Sabha on Monday took up a special discussion on India's 'strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam". "A tragedy of such magnitude, and it's through 'Operation Sindoor' that it's being acknowledged," she said, adding, "We're still fighting for recognition (martyr status)". She said the country must stand by the grieving families and support them.





"I'm only 27 or 28 years old; I don't know what people expect to do or how they expect us to move on. But I know one thing: I am a daughter of this nation, and he was a son of this soil. If this country truly stands by its citizens, this is the time to show it," she said. She stressed that at a time like this, "all of us", regardless of background, should speak in one voice, as one nation. This is not a political issue," Aishanya Dwivedi said.





"Terrorists didn't ask for anyone's caste or political party -- they attacked Indians," she told PTI, reacting sharply to remarks by senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram, who allegedly questioned the government's claim that the attackers were from Pakistan.





"I fail to understand why some people -- XYZ or anyone -- are making such insensitive statements. Do they forget that they are Indians first? "This terrorist attack wasn't carried out after asking someone's political affiliation... It was an attack on Indians, on our own people, on Hindus living peacefully in this country," she said. -- PTI

