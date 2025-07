Fresh enrolments in KVs hit 5-year low in 2024-25: Pradhan to Lok Sabha

20:19





Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan shared the data in response to a written question in the Lower House.





According to Pradhan, the number of new students enrolled in the Kendriya Vidyalayas 2024-25 stood at over 1.39 lakh, down from over 1.75 lakh in 2023-24.





The number of fresh enrolments in 2022-23 was over 1.57 lakh, more than 1.82 lakh in 2021-22 and above 1.95 lakh in 2020-21.





At present, there are 1,280 KVs functioning across the country.





"Opening of new KVs is a continuous process. KVs are opened primarily to cater to the educational needs of the wards of transferable central Government Employees including Defence and Para-military personnel, Central Autonomous Bodies, Central Public Sector Undertakings and Central Institute of Higher Learning by providing a common programme of education throughout the country," Pradhan said.





"Proposals for opening of new KVs may be sponsored by Ministries or Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and Union Territories administrations, with commitment to provide requisite resources including land and temporary accommodation for setting up a new KV as per norms," he added. -- PTI

