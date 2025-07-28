Don't get stuck on small issues: Rajnath to Oppn

15:45





"When the aim is to go higher, we should not pay attention to small issues because focusing on issues that remain comparatively small can divert attention from national security," Singh said while addressing the lower house of Parliament on Operation Sindoor.





He criticised the choice of questions raised by the Opposition over time and opined that queries regarding the felling of Indian planes don't reflect the national sentiments correctly.





Singh questioned the Opposition as to why they haven't asked about the destruction of planes on the Pakistani side. "It is the job of the ruling side to work while keeping in mind the interests of the people, and the opposition's job is to question the government on issues concerning the public...There have been instances where the opposition has inquired about the number of our planes that fell. I don't think this question by the opposition correctly represents our national sentiment. They never asked us a single time how many planes of the enemy were destroyed by our armed forces," Singh added. The Defence Minister asserted that terrorist camps in Pakistan were destroyed during Operation Sindoor, and India has dealt with terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack by eliminating their masters.





"If they want to pose questions, their question should be whether we destroyed the terrorist camps? The answer is yes. If you have a question to ask, ask this: Were any of our brave soldiers harmed in this operation? The answer is no, none of our soldiers were harmed. If you have a question to ask, ask whether terrorists who wiped the Sindoor off our sisters and daughters have been dealt with by our forces in Operation Sindoor, eliminating their masters? The answer is yes," Singh said. Singh today initiated the long-awaited discussion on Operation Sindoor on the floor of the lower house of Parliament. -- ANI

