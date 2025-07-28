HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Digital payment sees 65K cr transactions worth Rs 12K lakh cr in 6 yrs: Govt

Mon, 28 July 2025
Share:
21:33
image
Indian digital payment landscape witnessed over 65,000 crore transactions amounting to more than Rs 12,000 lakh crore in the past six financial years, Parliament was informed on Monday. 

The government has been closely working with different stakeholders, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), fintechs, banks and state governments, to increase the adoption rates of digital payments in the country including in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. 

RBI has set up a Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) in 2021 to encourage deployment of digital payments acceptance infrastructure in tier-3 to 6 cities, North-Eastern States and Jammu & Kashmir, he said. 

As on May 31, 2025, around 4.77 crore digital touch points have been deployed through PIDF, he said. 

Replying to another question, Chaudhary said, the New Digital Credit Assessment Model for MSMEs was announced in the Union Budget 2024-25. 

"The model envisioned that the public sector banks (PSBs) will build their in-house capability to assess MSMEs for credit, instead of relying on external assessment. PSBs would develop a new credit assessment model, based on the scoring of digital footprints of MSMEs in the economy," he said. 

Subsequently, the Union finance minister had launched the New Credit Assessment Model for MSMEs on March 6, 2025. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Pahalgam attack mastermind killed in encounter
Pahalgam attack mastermind killed in encounter

The Indian Army's para commandos killed the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, along with two associates, in an encounter near Srinagar.

Trump didn't call PM during Op Sindoor: Jaishankar in LS
Trump didn't call PM during Op Sindoor: Jaishankar in LS

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses Parliament on Operation Sindoor, denying any US trade linkage and highlighting Pakistan's request for a ceasefire through the DGMO channel.

LIVE! Trump repeats claim on brokering India-Pak truce
LIVE! Trump repeats claim on brokering India-Pak truce

New India can go to any extent: Rajnath on Op Sindoor
New India can go to any extent: Rajnath on Op Sindoor

Decisive action has replaced dossiers and the new India can go to any extent to uproot terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday while stating that Operation Sindoor was on pause as the armed forces had achieved the...

4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows

Led by Shubman Gill, a defiant India put on a mentally strong and technically disciplined response to keep the series alive with England 2-1 up. While there were plenty of positives to take forward, a few concerns continue to linger as...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD