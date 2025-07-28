Did Cong ask Tharoor to speak on Sindoor in Parl? He says...

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mon, 28 July 2025
Ahead of the a discussion in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor on the sixth day of the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor hinted that he was unlikely to speak in the debate today.

"Maunvrat, maunvrat," Tharoor told reporters, smilingly after being asked about today being an important day given the 16-hour-long discussion scheduled on Operation Sindoor. 

Tharoor led a multi-party delegation, visiting various countries, to apprise the world about India's stand against cross-border terrorism following Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation against the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. 

Proceedings of both houses of Parliament were adjourned until noon on Monday, shortly after they convened amid a ruckus over demands for discussions on various issues, including Operation Sindoor and the voter list revision exercise being carried out in Bihar. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla adjourned the lower house proceedings till noon amid sloganeering by the opposition as multiple MPs held banners and protested at the well of the house.

Before adjourning the house till noon in Question Hour, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that opposition members were deliberately disturbing the proceedings of the house. He asked Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi to instruct members of his party not to display posters, as that is not the purpose of sending MPs to Parliament. -- ANI

