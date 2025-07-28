HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi HC to hear on Jul 30 pleas against release of Udaipur Files film

Mon, 28 July 2025
Share:
12:15
image
The Delhi High Court on Monday said it would hear on July 30, the pleas challenging the Centre's nod to release the film "Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder". 

The court was also informed that an application has been made by the producers of the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for re-certification of the movie, and it is likely to be considered shortly. 

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela listed the pleas for hearing on Wednesday after a request for adjournment was made on behalf of one of the petitioners.

The two petitions were listed before the high court in pursuance to the Supreme Court's direction to the petitioners to approach the high court against the Centre's decision of giving nod for the film's release. 

The petitions have been filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani and Mohd Javed, who is an accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. 

The apex court, on July 25, had said that film-makers' appeal against the high court order staying the film's release was infructuous for they had accepted the July 21 Centre nod for the film's release, subject to six cuts in its scenes and modifications in the disclaimer. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Why is Akhilesh silent on cleric's remarks on Dimple?'
LIVE! 'Why is Akhilesh silent on cleric's remarks on Dimple?'

IIM Calcutta allows rape-accused student to attend classes
IIM Calcutta allows rape-accused student to attend classes

However, it was decided that he cannot stay in the campus hostel till the Kolkata Police SIT complete their investigation.

'Every Citizen Will Become A Doubtful Voter'
'Every Citizen Will Become A Doubtful Voter'

'Today, the State looks at everyone with suspicion.'

When Ravan...: Min invokes Ramayan before Op Sindoor debate
When Ravan...: Min invokes Ramayan before Op Sindoor debate

An aggressive opposition is expected to corner the government over US President Donald Trump's claims that he mediated to avert a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, and got them to agree on a "ceasefire".

SC takes suo motu cognisance of stray dog bites
SC takes suo motu cognisance of stray dog bites

The SC said every day, hundreds of dog bites were being reported in the city and on its outskirts, leading to rabies and ultimately, children and the aged were falling prey to the dreadful disease.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD