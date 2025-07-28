Bengaluru stampede: Suspension of police officers revoked

20:03

Karnataka government on Monday revoked the suspension of four police officers, including the then Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, who were suspended in connection with the June 4 stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which left 11 people dead.





However, the suspension of Vikash Kumar Vikash -- Inspector General of Police, stands as proceedings related to his case are currently underway in the Karnataka high court, official sources said.





According to the government order, the suspension has been revoked as both the Judicial Commission and Magisterial committee have completed their inquiry into the stampede incident and submitted their reports to the government, and the officers have also submitted representations requesting to revoke their suspension.





The officials whose suspensions have been revoked are IPS officers: B Dayananda -- Additional Director General of Police and Shekar H Tekkannavar -- Superintendent of Police.





Also, two Karnataka State Police Service officers: C Balakrishna -- Deputy SP and A K Girish -- Police Inspector.





On July 1, the central administrative tribunal (CAT) Bengaluru bench quashed the suspension of Vikash, challenging which, the state government had moved the high court.





"In view of the facts and circumstances explained in the preamble, the Government of Karnataka, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule3(7)(c) of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969, hereby revokes the order of suspension of B Dayananda, IPS (KN: 1994) and Shekar H Tekkannavar, IPS (KN: 2014) and reinstates into service with immediate effect, pending the initiation of Disciplinary proceedings under Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969," an official order said.





It said, "Further, Government of Karnataka in exercise of the powers conferred under rule 5(5) of Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Proceedings) rule 1965, hereby revokes the order of suspension of C Balakrishna, Dy.SP and K Girish, Police Inspector and reinstates into service with immediate effect, pending the initiation of Disciplinary proceedings as per Rules."





The stampede occurred on June 4 evening outside the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 5 had ordered the suspension of five officers.





"...it is found that there has been on the face of it substantial dereliction of duty by these officers," their suspension order had said.





The order revoking the suspension issued on Monday says the government had ordered a magisterial inquiry by Jagadish G, IAS, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Bengaluru Urban District into the stampede incident.





Further, the government had also constituted an one man Judicial Commission under chairmanship of Retired Justice of high court of Karnataka John Michael Cunha to inquire into the same incident.





Since, both the Judicial Commission and Magisterial committee have completed their enquiry into the stampede incident and submitted their reports to the government on July 10 and July 11 respectively and further the officers also have submitted representations requesting to revoke their suspension, the order of suspension of the officers have been reconsidered by the government, it said. -- PTI