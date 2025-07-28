HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Baby Neetika orphaned in Himachal floods adopted by...

Mon, 28 July 2025
Share:
10:31
image
Orphaned in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, 10-month-old Neetika has been declared a "child of the state", with the government pledging to support her education and upbringing.

The infant lost her parents and grandmother after a cloudburst struck Talwara village on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1. Her father, Ramesh, 31, died, while her mother, Radha Devi, 24, and grandmother, Purnu Devi, 59, are still missing. Ramesh had stepped out to divert the flow of water entering the house, while his wife and mother followed to help. They did not return.

Neetika has been declared a child of the state under the Chief Minister Sukh-Aashray Yojana of the Himachal Pradesh government, a senior official said. Talking to PTI Videos, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said, "The state government takes full responsibility of the little girl's upbringing, education and future as part of a long-term plan. Whatever this girl wants to become in the future, a doctor, an engineer or an officer, the government will bear all expenses." 

Several benefits are provided to orphans (children of the state) under the Sukh-Ashray scheme launched in 2023, which includes providing food, shelter, clothing, higher education, and skill development to unmarried orphans between 18 and 27 years of age who have no place to live and are unemployed. 

The children get clothing and festival allowance, inter or intra-state annual exposure visits, stipend to meet personal expenses while pursuing higher education, vocational training or skill development, funds for startup and grants for building a house. 

On that night, Neetika was found crying alone in the house by neighbour Prem Singh, who informed her relative Balwant, a personal security officer for former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur. At present, the child is living with her aunt Kirna Devi, the younger sister of the deceased Ramesh, in Shikauri village, about 20 km away from Talwara village. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Baby Neetika orphaned in Himachal floods adopted by...
LIVE! Baby Neetika orphaned in Himachal floods adopted by...

When Ravan...: Min invokes Ramayan before Op Sindoor debate
When Ravan...: Min invokes Ramayan before Op Sindoor debate

An aggressive opposition is expected to corner the government over US President Donald Trump's claims that he mediated to avert a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, and got them to agree on a "ceasefire".

'Every Citizen Will Become A Doubtful Voter'
'Every Citizen Will Become A Doubtful Voter'

'Today, the State looks at everyone with suspicion.'

India's heroes break silence after gutsy draw
India's heroes break silence after gutsy draw

India's heroes from Old Trafford took to social media to share what the draw meant to them - not just as cricketers, but as fighters.

2 dead in stampede after panic over wire at UP temple
2 dead in stampede after panic over wire at UP temple

The incident occurred at the Avsaaneshwar temple in the Haidergarh area during the holy month of Shravan on Monday when devotees had gathered at the temple for 'jalabhishek' (offering water as a ritual). The electric current spread...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD