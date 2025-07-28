6 dead after mass shooting incident in Bangkok

14:07

Bangkok airport





The dead included four security guards, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported. The gunman was found dead on a bench inside the market building, dressed in a black T-shirt and camouflage shorts, the report quoted police as saying. Police recovered an ID card and a driving licence identifying the deceased as Noi Praidaen, a 61-year-old man from Khong district, Nakhon Ratchasima.





Two women sustained injuries. Police said officers are investigating the motive behind the attack. Mass shooting incidents are not common in Thailand, but the country has seen several deadly incidents in recent years. In 2023, a 14-year-old boy killed two people and injured five others in a shooting at a luxury shopping mall in the centre of Bangkok. PTI

A gunman shot dead five people at a food market in the Thai capital on Monday before committing suicide, according to media reports. The incident happened at 12.38 pm at the Or Tor Kor market, known for high-quality fresh fruit and seafood.