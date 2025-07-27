Woman drives car into ditch while using Google Maps for directions; rescued

11:07

A woman took a wrong turn and drove her high-end car into a ditch in Navi Mumbai while following directions on Google Maps and was later rescued, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 1 am on Friday in Belapur area of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township.





The woman, who was the sole occupant of the Audi car, instead of taking the Bay bridge, took a wrong turn after being guided by Google Maps and reached Dhruvtara Jetty, and the vehicle fell into a ditch, a Belapur police official said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot.





The police, with the help of a marine security team, their boat and local authorities, later rescued the woman, the official said.

The woman, who runs a salon business in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area, was heading home to Ulwe from Belapur in her car when the incident occurred, the official said. -- PTI