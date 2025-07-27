HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Share:

TOP STORIES

6 killed in stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple
6 killed in stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple

The officer said a rumour of an electric current ahead of the spot where the steps to the temple begin sent the devotees panicking, leading to a stampede.

LIVE! Israel pauses Gaza attack to back humanitarian aid
LIVE! Israel pauses Gaza attack to back humanitarian aid

Maha ex-min's son-in-law among 7 held in rave party raid
Maha ex-min's son-in-law among 7 held in rave party raid

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Eknath Khadse said a probe should be conducted to find out if there was a political motive behind the police action.

Indian-Origin man fights for life after teen attack in Aus
Indian-Origin man fights for life after teen attack in Aus

Anand alleged he was then slashed and stabbed with the machete on his shoulder and back.

Will Pant Bat On Day 5? Batting Coach Drops Update
Will Pant Bat On Day 5? Batting Coach Drops Update

Injured wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will bat on day five of the fourth Test, said India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD