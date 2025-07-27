HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
UP: Leopard kills 6-year-old boy sleeping in the open

Sun, 27 July 2025
17:37
File image
A six-year-old boy sleeping outside his house at night in Lakhimpur Kheri in the Mahewaganj area was picked up and dragged into nearby sugarcane fields and killed, the police said.

The mauled body of the boy was recovered the morning after he was picked up on Saturday night in the Gola range of South Kheri forest division.

Sanjay Biswal, divisional forest officer, South Kheri confirmed the death of the boy, Badal, in a leopard attack.

Patrolling teams have been formed and cages were being set up to locate and trap the leopard, he said.

The forest officer expressed grief over the incident and urged residents to be alert. 

He asked them to avoid sleeping in the open, given the presence of several leopards in the area.

Biswal said the South Kheri forest division has recorded the presence of 20 leopards in the area, most of which were present in Mahewaganj, Manjhara and other areas of Gola and Shardanagar ranges. -- PTI

