Trump seeks Harris be prosecuted over celebrity endorsements

14:13





"YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out!" Trump said in a social media post on Saturday.





Harris was Trump's Democratic opponent during the 2024 presidential race, which the 79-year-old Republican leader eventually won, securing a second term in the White House.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that celebrities Beyonce, Oprah and Al Sharpton were paid "ridiculous fees" for "endorsement" and "expenses".





"Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted!" he said.





According to The Hill newspaper, Oprah previously said she was not paid a dime to appear alongside Harris at a live-streamed event.





However, production fees were covered by the campaign.





The people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story, the newspaper quoted her as saying. -- PTI

