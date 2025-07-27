Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar polls as independent candidate

10:59

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the RJD by his father and founding president Lalu Prasad, has announced that he would contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections from Mahua seat in Vaishali district as an Independent candidate.

He is currently the MLA of Hasanpur seat in Samastipur district.





Speaking to reporters at his residence in Patna on Saturday evening, he said, "Yes, this time, I will contest the elections from Mahua assembly seat as an Independent candidate. My opponents must have started to feel an itch."





"I have people's support... a large number of people are now connected with my 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav', a social media platform to reach out to people," he added.





He further claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would not retain his post after the assembly polls.





"I am confident that 'chacha' (Nitish) will not become the CM... those who would form the government, if they talk about youths, employment, education, and health, Tej Pratap Yadav will stand with them," he said.





The former Bihar minister was expelled from the party on May 25 by his father Lalu Prasad for six years.





He was expelled a day after he reportedly confessed on social media to being "in a relationship" with a woman named Anushka.





He, however, later deleted the Facebook post with a claim that his page was "hacked". Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour".





A few days after his expulsion from the party, Tej Pratap had alleged that there was a "conspiracy" to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. -- PTI