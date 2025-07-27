HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TCS to cut workforce by 2% in FY26, to hit 12,200 jobs

Sun, 27 July 2025
Share:
17:48
File image
File image
Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest IT services provider, announced on Sunday that it plans to reduce its workforce by 2 percent in its 2026 financial year, according to a report by Reuters. 

This reduction, primarily impacting middle and senior management, will eliminate approximately 12,200 jobs from the company's current workforce of over 613,000, said the report.   

The strategic move comes as TCS accelerates the deployment of Artificial Intelligence and other advanced technologies, ventures into new markets, and navigates an uncertain global demand outlook.   

"This transition is being planned with due care to ensure there is no impact on service delivery to our clients," the company said in a statement. 

TOP STORIES

4th TEST Updates: Stokes strikes early on Day 5!
4th TEST Updates: Stokes strikes early on Day 5!

6 killed in stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple
6 killed in stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple

The officer said a rumour of an electric current ahead of the spot where the steps to the temple begin sent the devotees panicking, leading to a stampede.

LIVE! Woman abducted, raped before dumping in Maha hill town
LIVE! Woman abducted, raped before dumping in Maha hill town

Parl set for govt-Oppn faceoff on Pahalgam, Op Sindoor
Parl set for govt-Oppn faceoff on Pahalgam, Op Sindoor

A big question mark is on whether Shashi Tharoor, who had led the delegation to the US among other countries, will be picked as speaker by the Congress, as the seasoned Lok Sabha member's enthusiastic endorsement of the government's...

Raj drives to Matoshree to greet Uddhav on his birthday
Raj drives to Matoshree to greet Uddhav on his birthday

Flanked by his party MP Sanjay Raut, Uddhav received his cousin at the entrance of the Matoshree bungalow, one of the most recognised landmarks in Mumbai.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD