TCS to cut workforce by 2% in FY26, to hit 12,200 jobs

17:48

File image





This reduction, primarily impacting middle and senior management, will eliminate approximately 12,200 jobs from the company's current workforce of over 613,000, said the report.





The strategic move comes as TCS accelerates the deployment of Artificial Intelligence and other advanced technologies, ventures into new markets, and navigates an uncertain global demand outlook.





"This transition is being planned with due care to ensure there is no impact on service delivery to our clients," the company said in a statement.

Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest IT services provider, announced on Sunday that it plans to reduce its workforce by 2 percent in its 2026 financial year, according to a report by Reuters.