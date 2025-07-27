Security forces recover Rs 35 lakh in cash from Jharkhand forest during anti-Maoist op

22:17





Acting on a tip-off, CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, and District Armed Police began a massive search operation in the Saranda forest when they stumbled upon a bunker-like structure.





Following a digging and thorough search, the security personnel recovered Rs 34.99 lakh in cash hidden in two steel containers, SP Rakesh Ranjan said.





The recovered cash, claimed to be a major haul, is suspected to have been collected through extortion by CPI-Maoists, he said.





It was meant for the purchase of arms and ammunition, and explosives, he added.





An investigation was underway to identify the source of the money, the SP said. -- PTI

