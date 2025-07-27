HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Security forces recover Rs 35 lakh in cash from Jharkhand forest during anti-Maoist op

Sun, 27 July 2025
22:17
Security forces on Sunday recovered around Rs 35 lakh in cash from a bunker-like structure in a forest in the Maoist-hit Karaikela area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, the police said. 

Acting on a tip-off, CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, and District Armed Police began a massive search operation in the Saranda forest when they stumbled upon a bunker-like structure. 

Following a digging and thorough search, the security personnel recovered Rs 34.99 lakh in cash hidden in two steel containers, SP Rakesh Ranjan said. 

The recovered cash, claimed to be a major haul, is suspected to have been collected through extortion by CPI-Maoists, he said. 

It was meant for the purchase of arms and ammunition, and explosives, he added. 

An investigation was underway to identify the source of the money, the SP said. -- PTI

