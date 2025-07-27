HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Raj visits Matoshree to greet Uddhav on his birthday

Sun, 27 July 2025
14:55
MNS president Raj Thackeray greets Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday/Courtesy Shiv Sena-UBT on X
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday met cousin and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray to wish him on the latter's 65th birthday. 

Raj drove from his residence Shivteerth in Dadar to Matoshree, Uddhav's residence in Bandra. 

Flanked by his party MP Sanjay Raut, Uddhav received his cousin at the entrance of the Matoshree bungalow, one of the most recognised landmarks in Mumbai. 

Raj presented a large bouquet of red roses to his cousin. 

At his joint rally with Raj in Mumbai on July 5, Uddhav Thackeray had said he and the MNS chief have "come together to stay together'. 

At the "victory" rally, held to celebrate the rollback of the Hindi language GRs (resolutions) by the BJP-led government, the cousins shared a political stage for the first time in almost two decades, on the issue of Marathi identity and "imposition" of the Hindi language. -- PTI

The officer said a rumour of an electric current ahead of the spot where the steps to the temple begin sent the devotees panicking, leading to a stampede.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi is likely to take up the matter in which the EC has justified its ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, saying it adds to the purity of the election by "weeding out ineligible...

Thailand and Cambodia have for the third consecutive day witnessed clashes at the border that left over 30 dead and more than 1,50,000 displaced.

