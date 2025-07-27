Raj visits Matoshree to greet Uddhav on his birthday

14:55

MNS president Raj Thackeray greets Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday/Courtesy Shiv Sena-UBT on X





Raj drove from his residence Shivteerth in Dadar to Matoshree, Uddhav's residence in Bandra.





Flanked by his party MP Sanjay Raut, Uddhav received his cousin at the entrance of the Matoshree bungalow, one of the most recognised landmarks in Mumbai.





Raj presented a large bouquet of red roses to his cousin.





At his joint rally with Raj in Mumbai on July 5, Uddhav Thackeray had said he and the MNS chief have "come together to stay together'.





At the "victory" rally, held to celebrate the rollback of the Hindi language GRs (resolutions) by the BJP-led government, the cousins shared a political stage for the first time in almost two decades, on the issue of Marathi identity and "imposition" of the Hindi language. -- PTI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday met cousin and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray to wish him on the latter's 65th birthday.