HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Patients treated in torchlight at UP hospital

Sun, 27 July 2025
Share:
18:46
File image
File image
After a video of patients being treated in torchlight at the emergency room of the district hospital here went viral, health department officials on Sunday said the situation arose due to a combination of power outage in the area and a technical glitch in the hospital's generator.

Chief medical superintendent of Ballia district hospital Dr SK Yadav told PTI Bhasha that power supply in the area was disrupted on Friday evening. 

The generator that supplies power to the emergency medical building also had a technical problem, resulting in an outage that lasted 45 minutes.

Yadav said that someone might have made a video of the situation and posted it online, which went viral on Saturday.

After the issue came to light, a sufficient number of inverters were installed in the emergency medical room and the system has been made efficient, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

4th TEST Updates: India reach 223 for 4 at Lunch on Day 5
4th TEST Updates: India reach 223 for 4 at Lunch on Day 5

Gill hits century but England in command on Day 5
Gill hits century but England in command on Day 5

Shubman Gill scored his fourth century of the series as India reached lunch at 223/4 on day five, still needing another 88 runs to avoid the innings defeat.

LIVE! TCS to cut workforce by 2% in FY26, to hit 12,200 jobs
LIVE! TCS to cut workforce by 2% in FY26, to hit 12,200 jobs

Major stampede at temples, other gatherings in India
Major stampede at temples, other gatherings in India

This is not the first time that a large number of people have died in stampedes at temples and other religious gatherings over the years in India.

Indian-Origin man fights for life after teen attack in Aus
Indian-Origin man fights for life after teen attack in Aus

Anand alleged he was then slashed and stabbed with the machete on his shoulder and back.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD