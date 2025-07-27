Patients treated in torchlight at UP hospital

18:46

Chief medical superintendent of Ballia district hospital Dr SK Yadav told PTI Bhasha that power supply in the area was disrupted on Friday evening.





The generator that supplies power to the emergency medical building also had a technical problem, resulting in an outage that lasted 45 minutes.





Yadav said that someone might have made a video of the situation and posted it online, which went viral on Saturday.





After the issue came to light, a sufficient number of inverters were installed in the emergency medical room and the system has been made efficient, he added. -- PTI

