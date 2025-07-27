Over 60 students hospitalised in Telangana after eating dinner

16:21

File image





As many as 64 students at the residential school at Uyyalawada fell ill after consuming dinner on Saturday night and were admitted to the government hospital, and their condition is stable, they said.





The students were hospitalised with symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach ache and 50 of them were discharged after treatment, a health official said.





Curd was not fully fermented at the time of consumption by the students and it is suspected to be the reason for the students to fall ill as per preliminary reports, they said.





An inquiry will be taken up in connection with the incident, the officials said, adding that samples of food items and drinking water were sent for testing.





Based on the report, the exact reason for the incident would be known and necessary action will be initiated accordingly, officials added. -- PTI

