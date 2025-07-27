HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Opposition leaders made baseless claims over Kasab trial: Nikam

Sun, 27 July 2025
18:04
Ajmal Kasab/File image
Rajya Sabha member Ujjwal Nikam, who was the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, has claimed that some opposition leaders made baseless claims over the trial. 

Even Pakistan did not claim that there was a mistrial for Ajmal Kasab. 

Pakistan never said that Kasab was not given a chance (to prove his innocence), Nikam said at a felicitation function organised to honour him for becoming an MP. 

Kasab was the only survivor among ten terrorists who killed 166 persons on a three-day rampage across Mumbai in November 2008, spraying bullets and throwing grenades. 

He was hanged in 2012. Some wretched people in the Opposition claimed that police officers Hemant Karkare, Vijay Salaskar and Ashok Kamte were killed by an inspector affiliated to RSS, Nikam said. 

A big Congress leader claimed that I was aware of this and accused me of being a traitor, he added. 

Nikam also spoke of his experiences while dealing with criminals incarcerated in jails. 

Everyone in the jail knows my kundli' (history). 

On a lighter note, I say that if jail is a constituency, I will definitely win the election and nobody can defeat me there, he said. 

Nikam, who reached his native Jalgaon district in north Maharashtra for the first time after becoming an MP, said he will make efforts to contribute to the progress of the region. -- PTI

