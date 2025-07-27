Modi prays at Chola-era Lord Shiva temple in TN

14:29

PM Narendra Modi coming out after praying at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple./ANI on X





Amid chants of Vedic and Saivite Thirumurai, PM Modi prayed at the temple and brought a 'kalasam' (metal pot) with traditional decorations which is believed to contain water from River Ganga regarded as sacred.





On his arrival, the PM was received by temple priests with traditional temple honours, the "poorana kumbham".





Clad in veshti (dhoti), white shirt and angavasthram worn around the neck, the prime minsiter circumambulated the inner corridor of the temple, a part of the great living Chola temples, a UNESCO heritage site.





He also offered prayers by conducting a "deeparathanai."





The PM also visited an exhibition organised by the Archaeological Survey of India on Chola Shaivism and architecture. Modi is in Tamil Nadu for a two-day visit. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi worshipped at the Chola-era Lord Brihadeeswara temple here on Sunday.