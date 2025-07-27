Mann Ki Baat event attacked in Tripura, BJP workers hurt

17:08





The incident took place at booth number 30 in Asaram Bari while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat was being broadcast.





According to Debbarma, the attackers arrived armed with sharp weapons, lathis and rods, and began hurling bricks and bottles at BJP workers.





"Over 50 goons of the Tipra Motha Party attacked and disrupted the programme. They vandalised my vehicle and also attacked the owner of the house where the Mann Ki Baat program was organised. They also vandalised 15 bikes and several other vehicles," Debbarma said.





He added that six BJP workers sustained injuries, with some hit on the head, mouth, and chest.





"Around six karyakartas sustained injuries to the head, mouth, and chest. They brought daos, lathis, rods, and other weapons to attack us," he said.





Debbarma accused the Tipra Motha Party of trying to instill fear and disrupt a peaceful community event held in honour of the Prime Minister's address. -- ANI

