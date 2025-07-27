HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Israel pauses Gaza attack to back humanitarian aid

Sun, 27 July 2025
Israel has announced daily pauses in military activity in three parts of Gaza to ease the ongoing humanitarian crisis, as per a statement from the Israeli military unit COGAT (Coordinator of the Government Activities in the Territories), posted on X.

The announcement comes amid growing international pressure on Israel to facilitate more aid into the war-hit Palestinian territory. 

COGAT, which coordinates Israeli government efforts with international humanitarian agencies, said the daily pause is meant to allow the safe passage of food, medicines, and other essential aid.

"As part of our ongoing effort to increase the scale of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip and in accordance with directives from the political echelon, a local tactical pause in military activity will take place for humanitarian purposes from 10:00 to 20:00, starting today (Sunday)," COGAT wrote in a post on X.

The military pause will be enforced daily in areas where the Israel Defence Forces are not currently operating, namely Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City, from 10am to 8pm (local time), until further notice.

In addition, "Designated secure routes will also be in place permanently from 06:00 to 23:00 to enable the safe passage of UN and humanitarian aid organisation convoys delivering and distributing food and medicine to the population across the Gaza Strip," the statement added. -- ANI

