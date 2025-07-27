HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hospital staff held for allegedly raping woman after sedating in UP

Sun, 27 July 2025
15:38
A hospital employee has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman after administering a sedative injection under the pretext of treatment at a private hospital in Balrampur, the police said on Sunday. 

Superintendent of police Vikas Kumar said the incident took place on July 25 at Vimla Vikram Hospital in the Pachpedwa police station area. 

According to the police, the woman, about 28, a resident of the Gaisdi area, had gone to the hospital for treatment. 

During the process, a hospital staff allegedly injected her with a sedative and then raped her. 

After regaining consciousness, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint, officials said. 

Based on her complaint, a case was registered, and the accused, identified as Yogesh Pandey, has been arrested, the SP said. 

A detailed probe is underway in the matter. -- PTI

